Regarding ublock and manifest v3
With recent news of Opera committing to keeping ublock origin alive with Opera browsers by modifying Chromium core. Has Vivaldi commented on how and if they will keep addons such as ublock origin alive with Vivaldi? I would personally love to keep ublock/adguard and such addons alive with Vivaldi as long as the "in built" adblock is as "useful" as it currently is.
Since Adguard is already MV3 compliant, I thought it wouldn't take Vivaldi any efforts to keep it alive.
For uBlock the story is different.
@lyooth Vivaldi's small team does have human power, can not invest time for a fix to run older extensions after Mv3 is activated in June 2025.
I hope the internal Vivaldi Blocker will get better features.
barbudo2005
Adguard is a good alternative to UBO. Give it a try:
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/adguard-adblocker/bgnkhhnnamicmpeenaelnjfhikgbkllg
There is a new version of UBO for MV3, called "UBO Lite". It seems the name hints that set of its features is restricted. Thus keeping MV2 does have considerable reason.
I vote for it, if I could.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Vladimyr
Hi, I use it for some month, work fine for blocking.
No other features included, remove elements from the web page for example.
I never used this in the past and always use the default settings, so no difference to uBlock V2 to me.
Cheers, mib
@barbudo2005 Thank you for this hint. Adguard seems to be very powerful indeed.
@all
Which extension can do the job to remove any elements of any website? So far I used uBO.
Update:
Just came on a site that noticed Adguard extension. UBO wasn't recognized there.
barbudo2005
Said:
Which extension can do the job to remove any elements of any website?
Adguard:
@barbudo2005 Great! I haven't seen this inbuilt feature.
It is even better than uBOs feature as the elements are blocked in webpanel too. That isn't the case with uBO.
Update: After Vivaldi restart the blocked elements in webpanel are unblocked again.
@Dancer18 uBO does block content in WebPanels (try reloading them).
Chromium just has a broken interface where it does not wait for all extensions to initialize before doing web (or site cache) stuff.
On session restore, normal pages can also get away with things before uBO even having a chance to reign them in.
Did you ever see that Adguard Mv3 slows down rendering of webpages?
I already run Pi-Hole and Vivaldi's built-in ad-blocker is fine for most things so I can forgive Manifest v3 killing uBlock but for one thing, which is YouTube ads.
I will not pay for YouTube Premium and I will not watch ads; this is non-negotiable.
Is there any recourse once Alphabet breaks Chromium or do we all need to suffer ads, buy Premium, or move to Firefox?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@5eagull
Hi, I pay 7€ for Prime Light for YT, you don't get two beers for this.
On my second account I use a user script and ViolentMonkey.
As this is V2 too I tested ScriptRunner - v3, more complicate to install a script but seems to work too.
Copy the script and paste it in a Java script file Youtube_ADB.js for example.
Script link:
https://greasyfork.org/en/scripts/480192-哎呦不错哦-学会看简介-不支持黑号/code
ScriptRunner extension:
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/scriptrunner-v3-userscrip/ljajhcdgkhcdfcpkcmppdjanbdegggbp
I use uBlock Origin Lite V3 instead of the internal ad blocker but this use the same blocker lists more or less.
May you test this and give some feedback, I watch mostly 20 Year old videos and get not many ad's even without an ad blocker and user scripts.
Cheers, mib
@becm said in Regarding ublock and manifest v3:
uBO does block content in WebPanels (try reloading them).
I haven't been able to figure out how to do it yet. Maybe it doesn't always work? Please try https://www.deepl.com/de/translator I made the content blocks in the tab and then opened it as a webpanel. Then reloaded - no effect. Have I overlooked something?
-
cptnoblivious
@5eagull If uBlock is only available on Firefox (or things derived from it) that will be a huge push in that direction.