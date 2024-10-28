Problem with crashing app Rabby Wallet...
mouseshands
Maybe someone knows how to solve this problem. I have updated Vivaldi to version 7.03 and now I have a problem with the program( extension) Rabby (web3 wallet) crashing when I try to connect the program to DEX or just accept a transaction...
But everything is fine with Metamask or OKX or Phantom. ...
Thank you.
@mouseshands Crash of wallet extension and Rabby is still a known bug with Vivaldi. No solution for a workaround. In meantime use a different browser for the wallet.