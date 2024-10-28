I don't know if this is the right section to post this question, so if it is not please point me to the right one and I will delete this comment here.

I am using Mega to save my files in the cloud and prefer synching to backing up. However, Mega does not let me download my files anymore, so after trying several times I got fed up and am looking for an alternative.

My total upload load is about 10 GB, not big in today's world, so I can use Mega's free plan.

Does anyone know of a good alternative which has the same zero knowledge policy?