Cloud sync/storage
-
I don't know if this is the right section to post this question, so if it is not please point me to the right one and I will delete this comment here.
I am using Mega to save my files in the cloud and prefer synching to backing up. However, Mega does not let me download my files anymore, so after trying several times I got fed up and am looking for an alternative.
My total upload load is about 10 GB, not big in today's world, so I can use Mega's free plan.
Does anyone know of a good alternative which has the same zero knowledge policy?
-
Das freie Proton.me hat nur Proton Drive 5 GB.
-
-
@Granite1 I would maybe focus on why Mega won't let you download your files. I just tested downloading a folder as zip and it works fine.
Did you reach some limit for downloads?
I use the Norwegian service JottaCloud, it good for me and fast, but probably does not meet your "zero knowledge" policy.
https://www.jottacloud.com/
Both Nordlocker and Tresorit are services I considered:
https://nordlocker.com/plans/?pricing_variant=personal
https://tresorit.com/pricing/personal
Both EU-based and good prices. I'd say you have to be willing to actually pay to get a good service.
-
@DoctorG OK, danke für die Rückmeldung.
-
@Granite1 I think, 100% Anonymous is not at Proton. Swiss Laws.
-
Thanks for the various suggestions that I will investigate.
-
Yes, and 5 GB is not enough anyway.
-
wintercoast
Sync. Though only 5GB free, but you can build up a bit more by completing some initial tasks (or at least you could when I started using it a few years ago). You can also get more by referrals.
In my case, though, I only use it for document backup, so the free version is fine.