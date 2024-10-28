Have been getting errors on the log since yesterday:



The calendars were set only saturday and worked fine then (without error logging) and seem to work fine now but the error log is getting populated. There are only 3 accounts, 2 are gmail (personal and corporate) and the third one is from vivaldi account. Testing the accounts in settings works just fine and so does refreshing the calendar.

The logs don't clearly indicate the origin account for the error. Any idea on how can I see it?

Tested the "View Log" option but didn't find anything useful.