Anyway to see calendar log errors origin
-
Have been getting errors on the log since yesterday:
The calendars were set only saturday and worked fine then (without error logging) and seem to work fine now but the error log is getting populated. There are only 3 accounts, 2 are gmail (personal and corporate) and the third one is from vivaldi account. Testing the accounts in settings works just fine and so does refreshing the calendar.
The logs don't clearly indicate the origin account for the error. Any idea on how can I see it?
Tested the "View Log" option but didn't find anything useful.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Durtro
Hi, I got the same error with a Google calendar Yesterday, no other calendar account involved.
It seems sync doesn't work but I don't really use the Google calendar, only for testing.
I guess Google change something as usual.
Edit: Type biscuit in the settings search field gives you more settings for the logs.
I never test Debug but I guess you get a lot of information if you choose it.
Cheers, mib
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Durtro
Does the calendar still sync for you?
If not this were a serious issue and should be reported.
-
@mib2berlin As far as I can tell yes but I didn't create new events. Anyway the log does not indicate the source account for the error.
Testing the accounts on the calendar settings works fine and refreshing the calendars from the calendar tab also works. None of these actions populate the log.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Durtro
I created a event in the Google web interface but it never land in Vivaldi.
-
@mib2berlin Tested only my gmail personal account. Created event on google calendar side and then deleted said event on vivaldi client side. It all worked fine since I could delete the event on vivaldi's side and the end result was no event on google calendar.