Vivaldi Help: Wont load certain content
-
Hi, hoping to get some help.
I'm new to Vivaldi, only just installed and created an account.
I'm assuming it's one of the privacy settings, but I don't know which, that is causing various issues with pages being blocked or not loading content. I've included screenshot examples of these issues.
- Can't sign into the vivaldi community forum (I'm using Brave for this post)
- Brave Search AI answer box doesn't load.
- Portions of reddit posts don't load - namely the second-most important part, the responses.
- Clicking the Vivaldi Community button from the start page gets blocked by Vivaldi's own blocking.
Any advice for what settings I could try adjusting or how to fix this would be appreciated, because I'm about to give up altogether.
Here's my install info:
-
@Saiorcha Awkard. It seems the native blocker is blocking vivaldi.
Btw, try to disable the native blocker - technically one of the 3rd party list) is blocking something on vivaldi.net / vivaldi.com
try to load this: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/tracking-and-ad-blocking/ and see if it works.
If not, just click on the shield icon in the urlbar ( top left ) --> disable block --> reload page.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Saiorcha Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
All these things work fine in Vivaldi. So the question is what you've changed after install to make it not work.
Try:
- Make sure cookies are allowed
- Disable adblocker for Vivaldi dot net, Reddit, Brave search
- Remove any custom blocklists you've added
- Make sure only the default blocklists are enabled
All these things are explained in the help.
https://help.vivaldi.com/
Also:
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
-
@Pathduck
Thanks; I didn't change all that much, but I'll try resetting it back to defaults.
I just don't really like that I basically have to cut a bunch of the available privacy features of vivaldi just so it will all load correctly.
I have cookies and ads blocked in brave and have no issues loading these pages, so I wonder what the difference in implementation is to prevent it functioning properly in vivaldi.
I switched away from chrome because I wanted to stop online tracking and spying; I like Vivaldi's customizability and features, but it sucks I have to give up some of what Brave offers to have it.