The versions prior to 7 were good because if I was saving an image (or any file for that matter) which was already on my hard drive, it would give me file names like this:
catspaw.jpg (initial download)
catspaw(1).jpg (second download)
The (1) was a cue to me that the file was already on my hard drive, and I would just cancel the save. But now I must go through the step of answering whether I want to overwrite the original, so a step has been added. Why has this change been made? Chrome and the other browsers I use give me the (1), which saves me the step.
If the developers think this is an improvement, it isn't. It is the removal of a feature that saved me work.
@CalebM When users want files to Save As… the asking for overwrite is as in f.ex. Firefox and was added in Vivaldi to reduce massive pollution of download folder of same file with numeration of file names.
I could imagine that a Vivaldi developer can bring back the old behaviour by a switch in Settings.
