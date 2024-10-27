The versions prior to 7 were good because if I was saving an image (or any file for that matter) which was already on my hard drive, it would give me file names like this:

catspaw.jpg (initial download)

catspaw(1).jpg (second download)

The (1) was a cue to me that the file was already on my hard drive, and I would just cancel the save. But now I must go through the step of answering whether I want to overwrite the original, so a step has been added. Why has this change been made? Chrome and the other browsers I use give me the (1), which saves me the step.

If the developers think this is an improvement, it isn't. It is the removal of a feature that saved me work.