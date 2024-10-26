Vivaldi Mobile 7.0 RC 1 – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3505.18
mariap Vivaldi Team
Today’s snapshot is the first release candidate for Vivaldi Mobile 7.0 release on Android.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
Just received. Thank you.
The bunny helped?
Vivaldi Snapshot 7.0.3505.18
Doesnt Capture full web site ...?
is there any limits how long can capture?
shows button Capturing Page...
than disapear and no ss output?
@disu1950 No issue.
how u mean No issues?
whats the longest height u captured with Capture full page?
here take a look this SS i couldnt capture, its captured with samsung ss...
vivaldi couldnt capture this long web page...!
![ima_1730030552763.jpg](Image dimensions are too big)
lol cant even show u ....
mib2berlin Soprano
@disu1950
Hi, I remember there is a limit of the page height, 20000 pixel or something.
Please add a link to such a page.
Cheers, mib
oh! Yes. I forgot there was this limit.
here:
https://www.sevenforums.com/misc.php?do=bbcode
idk if u can open without forum reg, but its page explanation of BB Code tags like markdownn, html... etc
its pretty long idk my vivaldi snapshot wont.capture whole page... preview is desktop view...
but if u say 20k limit i believe it should work...
my samsung native ss capture without prob...
hey i just notice ur sig:
/data/data/com.vivaldi.browser.snapshot/app_chrome/Default
how can u view/enter that vivaldi path¿ what app?
-
but my paths looks like this:
/data/user/0/com.vivaldi.browser.snapshot/app_chrome/Default
are u using termux or...?
mib2berlin Soprano
@disu1950
This link redirect me to the main page.
I am sorry but I don't want an account there.
Aaron Translator
That’s my retired Xiaomi Max2, I rooted it.After rooting, any file manager app can view it.
/data/user/0/com.vivaldi.browser.snapshot/app_chrome/Default
This is possible and normal.
Android 7.1.1 on my Xiaomi Max2 and the highest version of Vivaldi I can install on Xiaomi Max2 is 6.5.3190.24 (sopranos).
Both too old.
I installed Termux. also Termius. Both occasionally.
The file manager is Total Commander. It can connect to my other PC on home remotely via ssh without password(by keypair)
Is it just me, this Snapshot Version does eat my battery like crazy. About 20% in five minutes, while casually browsing.
Vivaldi stable doesn't.
-
@3di
Try rebooting your smartphone. I do not observe increased battery consumption.
Please, if you write about serious bugs, don't forget to specify the android version and processor type (arm, arm64) first - to guide other users.
-
@disu1950
If you don't have root, you can use the embedded document provider mechanism to access the internal data of any program. For this you can use MT manager or Apktool M. To access the folders themselves, you can use not only TotalCom, but also MiXplorer (it is more convenient, it has many built-in tools). DP is safer than system-wide root, it only affects the programs you select.
This is how I do quick backups for some programs.
@far4 Are they all in google play?
-
So guess we are both n=1 at the moment.
Mine is Xiaomi mi 11, SD 888, Android 14.
I tried several things, reboot, clear cache, clear data, reinstall. But It stays the same, Vivaldi Snapshot is battery hungry.
In addition I tried the same for Vivaldi stable, it's consumption is fine.
-
@Aaron
I honestly don't know, I hardly ever look into GP. I download software directly from the developer's website/github-page/telegram-channel or from the f-droid repository.
I also use xda/4pda forums, there are many threads there, which are led by developers. They post new versions themselves. It's convenient because user experience is also accumulated there and extensive faqs are written.