Like all new Vivaldi features, the Dashboard is nowhere near feature-complete. For one thing, widget sizes are hard-coded, meaning it has to adapt to the browser viewport size.

For instance, I have a 2560x1440 display.

But I run at 150% DPI scaling. Meaning a display pixel ratio of 1.5.

This results in an actual viewport width of 1707px.

https://whatismyviewport.com

I can only fit 3 widgets on the Dashboard.

So you'd think that 400x4=1600px means four widgets should fit, but there might be some code to ensure there's still a little "safespace" for the margins so it doesn't get crammed up at the sides.

As the Dashboard is part of the UI and not a web page, if I change the UI Zoom value to 90, it can fit four widgets as the viewport width is changed to 1897px.

Another problem is the way the Dashboard is coded, it dynamically calculates the Dashboard width and widget positions based on the viewport size. Making it very hard if not impossible to mod this with CSS.

I would not call it a bug, it's just the way it works for now. Like most of Vivaldi's features, kind of half-baked and lacking features on the first release. But it will get better over time and they might add settings to control the widget width and dashboard margins etc.