Dashboard - only 3 columns possible?
I tried to place the dashboard widgets in 4 columns. But only 3 columns are used. A maximum of 4 is possible in the settings. A bug?
@Dancer18 on my 1600 pixel width i can have only 3, regardless of setting to 4.
Which display with do you have?
@DoctorG 1920 x 1080
@Dancer18 not sure is a bug... i think is like the speed dial. it only enable the extra column if it fits.
@Dancer18 As a Widget has 400px width 4 should fit.
I think that is a Dashboard bug.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
@DoctorG yeah, probably with horizontal tabs could fit .. i always forget these folks..
also, gaps, density and flex grids doesn't help to recognize this at glance
@Hadden89 However, I myself have horizontal tabs...
@DoctorG Bug report done: VB-110797
Like all new Vivaldi features, the Dashboard is nowhere near feature-complete. For one thing, widget sizes are hard-coded, meaning it has to adapt to the browser viewport size.
For instance, I have a 2560x1440 display.
But I run at 150% DPI scaling. Meaning a display pixel ratio of 1.5.
This results in an actual viewport width of 1707px.
https://whatismyviewport.com
I can only fit 3 widgets on the Dashboard.
So you'd think that 400x4=1600px means four widgets should fit, but there might be some code to ensure there's still a little "safespace" for the margins so it doesn't get crammed up at the sides.
As the Dashboard is part of the UI and not a web page, if I change the UI Zoom value to 90, it can fit four widgets as the viewport width is changed to 1897px.
Another problem is the way the Dashboard is coded, it dynamically calculates the Dashboard width and widget positions based on the viewport size. Making it very hard if not impossible to mod this with CSS.
I would not call it a bug, it's just the way it works for now. Like most of Vivaldi's features, kind of half-baked and lacking features on the first release. But it will get better over time and they might add settings to control the widget width and dashboard margins etc.
@Dancer18 What is your display's actual viewport size given by this tool:
https://whatismyviewport.com/
I suspect you have DPI scaling on and this influences how big the viewport is.
Testing on 1920px wide it should fit four widgets.
@Pathduck 1920 × 942
