Solved How to revert update?
I had autoupdates disabled, but somehow this "thing" managed to autoupdate. And now im very dissapointed because some of tabs. Im gonna switch to any other browser if this isnt removed in few days. IDC how you gonna do it, if you managed to autoupdate it with disabled updates, then you can fix it.
This was 1/3 smaller in latest version i had.
Hi,
Please,
Continue in this other Topic:
@Ann133 ⇒ Restore Compact Menu and Density
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/102219/how-to-switch-back-to-old-interface/2?_=1729780371461
@mikeyb2001 Thank you very much, good sir!
Although, still.. It is very annoying having to follow a guide to undo changes after an update.
When I installed Vivaldi some time ago, it guided me through a lot of customization options.
I wonder why the team didn't do something like that with a visual update so big like this one?
I understand killing a theme (RIP dark one with yellow-ish highlights. Can't be replicated with the current editor under Themes), but rounded corners by default, with big spaces between tabs? That's bad.
But well, at least most of the annoying changes can be reverted.
And hey! They didn't rounded up the corners of the X to close the browser! Looking at you, Opera..
Again, thanks!
@mikeyb2001 after this changes browser was similar, but no the same, why doing shit like this and no add option to revert it to same state as before?
@Rafalekvx I am not sure why It didn't fix it
@Rafalekvx said in How to revert update?:
after this changes browser was similar, but no the same
Well, what is "Not the same"?
Hi,
Please,
Continue in this other Topic:
