@mikeyb2001 Thank you very much, good sir!

Although, still.. It is very annoying having to follow a guide to undo changes after an update.

When I installed Vivaldi some time ago, it guided me through a lot of customization options.

I wonder why the team didn't do something like that with a visual update so big like this one?

I understand killing a theme (RIP dark one with yellow-ish highlights. Can't be replicated with the current editor under Themes), but rounded corners by default, with big spaces between tabs? That's bad.

But well, at least most of the annoying changes can be reverted.

And hey! They didn't rounded up the corners of the X to close the browser! Looking at you, Opera..

Again, thanks!