"Remove Tab Spacing in Maximized Windows" can not be turned off

In Windows and Linux I restore and move the maximized windows by dragging the top bar. To make this work on Vivaldi, I have the "Remove Tab Spacing in Maximized Windows" option turned off, which used to create a small bar between the tabs and the top edge of the screen, acting as the window's title bar.

However, in Vivaldi 7.0, this feature is broken. Instead of dragging the window, it drags the tab underneath the cursor.

I reported it (VB-109998) on October 1st, and on October 18th I learned that it has been confirmed, but no developer has been assigned to it yet. To be honest, the whole situation feels frustrating because:

A feature I use frequently is now broken. It was reported quite some time ago. In my opinion, fixing it shouldn’t be too difficult (yes, I am a software engineer). The bug is tied to the new UI, meaning it’s not an entirely unexpected issue or one caused by highly unpredictable circumstances - new features often introduce bugs. However, leaving these issues unresolved makes me feel that the product's quality control has room for improvement. This discourages me from filing bug reports in the future.

I wish I could be excited about the release of a new major version of Vivaldi, but alas...

In case someone else also needs, here’s a custom CSS workaround. Of course, this doesn’t restore the "Remove Tab Spacing in Maximized Windows" functionality; it simply hides the elements that activate tabs from the top edge:

.tabs-top#browser.maximized:not(.mac, .tabs-at-edge) .accordion-toggle-arrow:before, .tabs-top#browser.fullscreen:not(.tabs-at-edge) .accordion-toggle-arrow:before, .tabs-top#browser.maximized:not(.mac, .tabs-at-edge) .tab-wrapper.extended:before, .tabs-top#browser.fullscreen:not(.tabs-at-edge) .tab-wrapper.extended:before { display: none; }