I am also concerned about Stylus, because for me it is equally important as uBO.

"tophf" is the main contributor of Stylus and Violentmonkey, and said about the latter:

"ntt77 commented last week

so, what is actually happening here?

will you develop a new version for MV3 or I need to switch to Tampermonkey?

tophf commented last week

Nothing's happening yet, don't have much time. Eventually we'll migrate. I'm not particularly flustered because it's quite trivial to prolong ManifestV2 until the next summer via policy/registry."

Therefore, I am hopeful that everything will go well with Stylus and it is just a matter of waiting.

Alternatives:

1.- Stylebot (MV3)

https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/stylebot/oiaejidbmkiecgbjeifoejpgmdaleoha

I tested it and it is a "decent" alternative.

2.- Javascript inject

Look this post by @luetage :

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/82428/css-editor/10

Save as style.user.js and drag it to the extensions page with Developer mode enabled.

This alternative is more suitable for styles that are already consolidated and that you are not going to change constantly.