Stylus won't work due to Manifest V3, alternatives?
-
Stylus won't work due to Manifest V3 and from what I understand, the dev is unable to bypass this https://github.com/openstyles/stylus/issues/1430.
I'm wondering how to save the functionality of styles in Vivaldi.
It supports CSS styles locally https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi?_=1729504891540, but simply copying the style content from Stylus to a CSS file and putting it into a folder with other CSS for Vivaldi doesn't work for me.
It would be best, of course, if Vivaldi officially supported CSS and had simple management, like a built-in adblocker, and they could be added locally or from external sources such as https://userstyles.world.
-
@Gregor Untested idea: user-javascript-and-css
-
barbudo2005
I am also concerned about Stylus, because for me it is equally important as uBO.
"tophf" is the main contributor of Stylus and Violentmonkey, and said about the latter:
"ntt77 commented last week
so, what is actually happening here?
will you develop a new version for MV3 or I need to switch to Tampermonkey?
tophf commented last week
Nothing's happening yet, don't have much time. Eventually we'll migrate. I'm not particularly flustered because it's quite trivial to prolong ManifestV2 until the next summer via policy/registry."
Therefore, I am hopeful that everything will go well with Stylus and it is just a matter of waiting.
Alternatives:
1.- Stylebot (MV3)
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/stylebot/oiaejidbmkiecgbjeifoejpgmdaleoha
I tested it and it is a "decent" alternative.
2.- Javascript inject
Look this post by @luetage :
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/82428/css-editor/10
Save as style.user.js and drag it to the extensions page with Developer mode enabled.
This alternative is more suitable for styles that are already consolidated and that you are not going to change constantly.
-
@barbudo2005 said in Stylus won't work due to Manifest V3, alternatives?:
tophf commented last week
Nothing's happening yet, don't have much time. Eventually we'll migrate. I'm not particularly flustered because it's quite trivial to prolong ManifestV2 until the next summer via policy/registry."
Can you provide a link for this conversation?
-
barbudo2005
-
barbudo2005
User-javascript-and-css extension is also a good alternative. I tried it
-
Streptococcus
@Gregor
Does Stylus change content or interface? If it works on content, there is another extension that I use which works. https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/custom-style-script/ecjfaoeopefafjpdgnfcjnhinpbldjij?hl=en
It is called Custom Style Script. You can paste a javascript and/or a stylesheet into it. The stylesheet has to have no linebreaks, however, so I made a copy of the code I wanted with linebreaks and then another copy from which I removed the linebreaks. I am not sure if the javascript also has to be a one-liner or not since I am not using that. I pasted the one-liner stylesheet into the extension and it works fine.