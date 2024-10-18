Solved Friday poll: Linux distros
-
We know Linux users have strong opinions about their choice of distro...so let's hear them!
Whether you're using Linux to get away from Big Tech, to revive an old machine or because you love the control & customization it provides you with...which is your favourite distro, and why?
Some people who are Linux-curious but currently on Windows or macOS will be reading this, which distro would you recommend for them to get started in the Linux world?
You can cast your vote on the poll displayed on vivaldi.net!
-
Time to see what the community prefers within the world of Linux distros.
I agree that the question would need more details, use cases and such, but as it is, the clear winner this week was Mint with 24% of the votes, followed by Arch and Debian with 16% each, Fedora with 14%, Ubuntu or other distros with 12% each, and Manjaro with the least votes, just 6%.
Among the other options mentioned in this thread, we find CentOS, OpenSuse, MX Linux, Mageia, SteamOS.
-
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
I’m on macOS as my main productive OS and Q4OS (Debian) is running on another
(older) iMac, where I had completely formatted the hard drive for this Linux.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
-
I voted for Mint, well, among others it's also Debian based.
-
I voted for Manjaro and Debian.
Manjaro because i can use newest KDE features and has never cause trouble on my workstation.
Debian KDE because it is rockstable on my Office PCs as it is not adding the latest cool shit like Ubuntu.
-
Linu74 Ambassador
Btw, i use Arch Linux !
Linu74
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Linu74 said in Friday poll: Linux distros:
i use Arch Linux !
Doesn't this "I use Arch, btw" thing come from typical Linux forum posts like:
🥴 - "X is borken and no worky halp pls fix"
- "What's does your X.conf file say?"
🥴 - "Wat is X.conf?"
- " ... "
🥴 - "I use Arch, btw"
-
Aaron Translator
@marialeal said in Friday poll: Linux distros:
which is your favourite distro
Arch Linux
@marialeal said in Friday poll: Linux distros:
and why?
@marialeal said in Friday poll: Linux distros:
which distro would you recommend for them to get started in the Linux world?
CentOS/OpenSuse/Debian
-
paul1149 Supporters
I didn't participate in the poll, because it asked which is the "best" distro, which probably is an unanswerable question.
But I do use Linux, for some six years now, for reasons 1 and 3: escape Big Tech and customization ability. Alongside those reasons is privacy and security and control of my own machine.
I started out with Linux on older hardware (#2). That is no longer the case, but I wouldn't want to go back to the tender mercies of Redmond, and I have no appeal for the walled garden that Cupertino offers.
I use MX Linux, a derivative of Debian. It's from a small enterprise but is very well done and maintained, suitable for a new crossover as well as senior enthusiast. I've been with them 4 years.
-
Linu74 Ambassador
@Pathduck yes i know.
But I wanted to change it a bit.
Linu74
-
Debian and Mint would be a good choice for new users, I think.
Arch is for more advanced/technical users
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Linu74 It's a meme as well, says it's more like Arch users braggin' writes:
-
Someone with Exherbo?
-
I use Mageia, just because I've been with the people involved back when they were still Mandrake (20 years ago). However, the question needs to specify the use case (hobbyist, general home desktop, business desktop, etc.) to get a unique answer, and in some cases I'd recommend Debian, in other Fedora or OpenSUSE ... and I suppose we can throw SteamOS in there for gamers.
-
I use Mint.
I'm not sure it's the best, but it's the one I started with (after a failed attempt at Ubuntu a couple years earlier when I was just curious and not intending on switching from Windows).
I've never really had problems with it. I learned how to use it to a reasonable level. Although I'm sure things aren't too different, I'm not sure if I would want to put in the effort to learn another distro.
The only issue I've had with Mint is that some of the packages are old, especially when it gets late in the major version release cycle.
-
Folgore101 Patron Translator
I didn't vote, i couldn't give an answer. The latest one i installed is Mint but i use it very little, just out of curiosity.
-
Time to see what the community prefers within the world of Linux distros.
I agree that the question would need more details, use cases and such, but as it is, the clear winner this week was Mint with 24% of the votes, followed by Arch and Debian with 16% each, Fedora with 14%, Ubuntu or other distros with 12% each, and Manjaro with the least votes, just 6%.
Among the other options mentioned in this thread, we find CentOS, OpenSuse, MX Linux, Mageia, SteamOS.
-
Mmarialeal marked this topic as a question
-
Mmarialeal has marked this topic as solved