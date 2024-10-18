Denied of access the site filepc.org Website
I’ve been visiting https://filepc.org for years
Suddenly, I’m being blocked by Cloudflare for some reason.
I didn’t use the site much anyway, but I’m curious to know what happened.
@Faruk66 Could be that you use a browser with a older User-Agent or a Proxy or VPN?
That is not a browser issue.
The website blocks you with its server-sided security. Try to reboot router to get a new IP. Could be your country is geo-blocked.
I have no time to test why the page blocks.