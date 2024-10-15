Please release a Version for Windows7 users with last Chromium for it
Hello Vivaldi Team,
the last Chromium version for Windows 7 is 109.0.5414.121 ,While Vivaldi not have a version that built in this last 109.0.5414.121
i hope from Vivaldi team to make such version for Windows7 users
i understand that Win7 is an old OS , but there's still many users who uses it , specially who have old Laptops or PCs
it will be very good step and good idea to improve a version for them
Thanks and respect
@kimoo No Vivaldi version can and will be released for a unsupported OS.
If you run old hardware, you can switch to some Linux distribution which supports older hardware.
@DoctorG said in Please release a Version for Windows7 users with last Chromium for it:
Why ?
there's still many programs that support windows7 ,
Why Vivaldi is very strict with such thing ?
i already know that it's unsupported OS , but still many users use it
the last version of V for Win7 have many bugs , this is why i wanted to release a version that fixes this bugs with latest Chromium 109.0.5414.121
@kimoo said in Please release a Version for Windows7 users with last Chromium for it:
I think the Vivaldi developer team has not ime to invest for development, patching and fixing bugs for such old OS and Chromium core version.
But the discussion is useless, the won't do it, that decision was made years ago after Windows 7/8 reached End of Life.
@kimoo said in Please release a Version for Windows7 users with last Chromium for it:
Vivaldi is a company, they won't take that responsibility in case something goes wrong.
Chromium dropped support for Windows 7 and Firefox did too, Firefox ESR 115 is the last version supporting Windows 7,
You won't find any browser anymore developed by a company willing to take that responsibility.
If someting goes wrong with the patching you could sue them.
Your only option is to use a browser patched from an individual, like supermium.
But if something goes wrong you are on your own, the individual is not responsible.
supermium developer has no legal responsibility.
You should switch to supermium anyway, using Chromium 109.0.5414.121 forever makes no sense.
@electryon said in Please release a Version for Windows7 users with last Chromium for it:
@electryon
@kimoo
If you do not want a safe browser your can use spermium with older Chromium insecure 126 core.
The last Extended Stable channel version is Chromium 128.
@DoctorG said in Please release a Version for Windows7 users with last Chromium for it:
I am not going to tell to someone who insists to use Windows 7 to stop using it.
There is no point in that:) Their mind is fixed on that.
At least there is hope supermium will get a newer Chromium version down the road.
Imagine if he would still be using Vivaldi in 2026 and basically using Chromium 109 in 2026...
@kimoo, there isn't any up to date Chromium or Gecko browser out there which support W7. There only some independent ones you can use, but the problem is the outdated OS itself, risky to use online with the lack of security patches needed.
It's recommended to use Linux in Dual Boot, so you can use still Windows 7 locally for your apps as long as you want and Linux to go online with Vivaldi, up to date and secure.
@Catweazle said in Please release a Version for Windows7 users with last Chromium for it:
@iAN-CooG, you assume a lot, if you review some related topics in the forum, you will see that many users do not know what can be done to continue using Vivaldi or another browser using their usual OS. Not everyone is a geek with great computer knowledge.
In any case he will have no other options than either updating Windows to 10 or 11, or using Linux, even if it is in dual boot, if he want using an up to date browser.
@iAN-CooG said in Please release a Version for Windows7 users with last Chromium for it:
you are very right , big like to you
i have modern computer
but i not like to use Win10 which takes much RAM and disk space for useless apps or nothing useful
-
@electryon said in Please release a Version for Windows7 users with last Chromium for it:
@kimoo said in Please release a Version for Windows7 users with last Chromium for it:
Vivaldi is a company, they won't take that responsibility in case something goes wrong.
Chromium dropped support for Windows 7 and Firefox did too, Firefox ESR 115 is the last version supporting Windows 7,
You won't find any browser anymore developed by a company willing to take that responsibility.
If someting goes wrong with the patching you could sue them.
Your only option is to use a browser patched from an individual, like supermium.
But if something goes wrong you are on your own, the individual is not responsible.
supermium developer has no legal responsibility.
You should switch to supermium anyway, using Chromium 109.0.5414.121 forever makes no sense.
i think Vivaldi team could make this updated Vivaldi version for Win7 users and put a " disclaimer or caution" for there users.
but anyway i know so well even before i make this topic that V won't do it , they spent there time to fell the V with many useless or useful builtin apps , and make it bigger and bigger
but when someone ask them to make a lite one or something more liter without this many builtin apps , they then have no time for that !!
@kimoo said in Please release a Version for Windows7 users with last Chromium for it:
Vivaldi "could" do many things, including retro-developing a modern Vivaldi version that supports Win7... but that doesn't make that a wise decision for a business. Any effort spent on supporting a special browser version for an obsolete OS would be effort diverted from doing work targeted on a browser supporting modern OS's.
Chromium subsystem versions are not simple drop-in replacements for each other in a browser... code in chromium is continually being altered, deprecated, or added-to, and in many cases a chromium version is dependent for its proper operation on certain unique features in a host operating system version - hence the needed effort to force a modern chromium-based browser (or any other rendering-base, for that matter) into working with an aging OS and its unique feature-set is not trivial. There are solid reasons no browser company is supporting Win7 any longer.
Much as we might wish technology products to be as durable and as long-lasting as that hammer in our workshop, that's not the real world. Like it or not, techno-obsolescence is real and will only continue on into the foreseeable future.
I want Vivaldi for my ZX Spectrum now
@kimoo, I use W10, it use only 1 GB. W10 isn't heavier than W7, it's a myth.
Windows is only heavy if you use it as is, because of tons of services, telemetries and bloatware not needed, which use more RAM and system sources as the OS itself. This is the only problem it has.
There are a lot of apps you can use to tame it, if you don't want or cannot do it by hand, eg by activating GodMode (it's an inbuld feature in every Windows). Recommended app is eg. the hellzerg Optimizer, which is the best (FOSS). With this it's easy to desactivate or delete all the crap
-
@kimoo said in Please release a Version for Windows7 users with last Chromium for it:
For those thinking Vivaldi could/should maintain an unsupported OS version, please read:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/101998/minor-update-7-for-vivaldi-macos-desktop-browser-6-9/6
@kimoo said in Please release a Version for Windows7 users with last Chromium for it:
NO! The dev team Will Not Do This.
Do not beg more and more for a Vivaldi on Windows 7. Nobody will hear you.
-
@kimoo, no Chromium, also no recent Gecko (Firefox and forks) will support W7 any longer (after 15 years of this OS). As said update to W10, despite it also has reached the end of support next year, or alternatively, if you want to remain in Windows, try with this one.
https://windowsxlite.com
Otherwise use Linux, Q4OS is fine for Windows users, it even has an own install program, with which you can install it like any other Windows app, after this it get rid of the system to use it as new OS or in dualboot with Windows. UI and handling very similar to Windows and you can use always Vivaldi's last version.
No other possibilities
@DoctorG said in Please release a Version for Windows7 users with last Chromium for it:
i never begged anyone for anything here , it was an suggestion or hope , and i was already left the forum as no hope for such thing !!
i was already know that even before i make this topic , that V team won't do it , cause i already had an experience here with them here
so , no need for such language with me .
Thanks anyway
@kimoo There is not hope once a product (vaild or not) reaches its EOL (end of life).
Only alternatives. Workarounds are the worst path to follow, considering that soon or later the 5.6 will be not functional and unfixable on several places -- other than being insecure and risky to use.