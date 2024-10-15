@kimoo said in Please release a Version for Windows7 users with last Chromium for it:

i think Vivaldi team could make this updated Vivaldi version for Win7 users and put a " disclaimer or caution" for there users.

Vivaldi "could" do many things, including retro-developing a modern Vivaldi version that supports Win7... but that doesn't make that a wise decision for a business. Any effort spent on supporting a special browser version for an obsolete OS would be effort diverted from doing work targeted on a browser supporting modern OS's.

Chromium subsystem versions are not simple drop-in replacements for each other in a browser... code in chromium is continually being altered, deprecated, or added-to, and in many cases a chromium version is dependent for its proper operation on certain unique features in a host operating system version - hence the needed effort to force a modern chromium-based browser (or any other rendering-base, for that matter) into working with an aging OS and its unique feature-set is not trivial. There are solid reasons no browser company is supporting Win7 any longer.

Much as we might wish technology products to be as durable and as long-lasting as that hammer in our workshop, that's not the real world. Like it or not, techno-obsolescence is real and will only continue on into the foreseeable future.