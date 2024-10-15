File Downloading
Cameroonie
Hello! I'm often downloading large files, my internet isnt the best so it takes about an hour to download 3 gigs.
I would like to be able to go to sleep while files are downloading however if I have 4 files all 3+ gigs downloading at once they will all take days to download.
Is there a way I can get my downloads to download one at a time and automatically instead of me having to be awake to unpause the next file I want downloaded?
Similar to how Playstation or Xbox works where you can download minecraft and have terraria in the queue that will start automatically after minecraft has finished installing.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Cameroonie Hi,
You need a download manager with support for resume and parallel threads. Browsers were never meant for such tasks.
Here's some good ones for Windows (I don't know your OS):
https://jdownloader.org
https://github.com/persepolisdm/persepolis
https://github.com/amir1376/ab-download-manager
https://github.com/aria2/aria2/ (cmdline but very powerful)
There are also extensions for this, I would avoid them. Use a native client.
I add XDM which I'm using lately. The grabber works very well in vivaldi
Cameroonie
@Pathduck Apologies, I use MacOS
@Cameroonie here you should find the best for you
https://alternativeto.net/category/file-sharing/download-manager/?platform=mac