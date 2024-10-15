Hello! I'm often downloading large files, my internet isnt the best so it takes about an hour to download 3 gigs.

I would like to be able to go to sleep while files are downloading however if I have 4 files all 3+ gigs downloading at once they will all take days to download.

Is there a way I can get my downloads to download one at a time and automatically instead of me having to be awake to unpause the next file I want downloaded?

Similar to how Playstation or Xbox works where you can download minecraft and have terraria in the queue that will start automatically after minecraft has finished installing.