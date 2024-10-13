Can't get OceanHero to work on startpage.
Cameroonie
Hello, Im trying to make my search engine default to OceanHero, however I can't get it to work, every time I open a new tab it switches back to the default bing, I don't want to use the other options there are because I want to use OceanHero.
I installed the extension aswell and I can't get it to work because It won't let me use the search engine. I can't turn on "Controlled By Extension" either.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Cameroonie Hi, looks like that extension tries to force itself to be the Start Page and overrides the default search engines. Doing this does not work well in Vivaldi. You should report this to the extension developers to they can fix it.
In the meantime, you can just add the search engine manually in Settings > Search:
URL:
https://oceanhero.today/web?q=%s
Suggest URL:
https://api.oceanhero.today/suggestions?q=%s
Then set it as your default search.
Read about Search in Vivaldi:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/search/