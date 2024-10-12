Custom wallpaper on foldables
-
LilaUraraka
I just got the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, and when I set up Vivaldi, I noticed that custom wallpapers don't scale properly on book style foldables
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Hi!
Please file a bug report on https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/ from the device the issue is occurring on, so we could investigate and fix the bug.
Let me know the bug number (VAB-#####), so I could follow up.
-
Leuchte812
It‘s happening on my Galaxy tablet as well, regardless of portait or landscape mode.