Hello,

I just wanted to report that it's impossible to connect my Ledger through Vivaldi browser with my Solflare wallet. When I follow the on-screen instruction in Solflare wallet extension or directly on website and when it says unlock your Ledger and connect I do by USB connection but Vivaldi throws an error "failed to connect to Ledger device". It has to be problem with your browser bcuz the same way works on Opera or Microsoft Edge.. Als there's problem very often on mobile trying to connect with Metamask wallet of some websites. Can you please fix this

Greetings, Mike

Edit: I tried also with Phantom wallet on Vivaldi and same problem but there is info "Please approve relevant browser permissions" but Vivaldi does not show any pop-out asking for permissions so its seems that browser has no access to USB on my PC?