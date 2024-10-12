The attached screenshot shows a start panel error. The error is the grey area above the favourites bar. The browser window should connect to the top of the screen without a grey area. The error appears in vertical mode of the Galaxy Samsung Tablet with Android 14 when restarting the browser. The error remains visible until a new tab is opened, then the browser adjoins the top edge of the window. The error is not present when switching to horizontal mode. When switching back from horizontal mode to vertical mode, the error disappears. The error has been present for more than half a year and is annoying due to its malfunction.

Excuse me. I usually write in the German forum. But I have the impression that my error message does not reach Vivaldi support there.

Übersetzt mit DeepL.com