@Gregor See the following help page: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/creating-custom-icon-set/#SVG_resources

As @Pathduck, if the icons you added were SVGs, then the issue was likely caused because they had their fill property set to a fixed value (probably something like #ffffff ). Per the help page, you want that property to instead have currentColor , so that they adapt properly to your theme's colors.

For that reason alone, I would not recommend PNGs over SVGs, since the PNGs cannot adapt to a theme's colors.