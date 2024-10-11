Will Vivaldi offer a social media app better than WhatsApp or Telegram? A version for mostly photographs and videos, such as Instagram or Pinterest? As ecolognically oriented as Ecosia? A way to covert WordPress or other blog platforms to Vivaldi?

I am stuck on privacy-related concerns owed to having been subject to data attacks -- looting of data, hacking of material on blogs, and so forth. The EU Privacy laws are the best and I hope both Vivaldi and its communities will make these the focal point of research and development.

No one should have to pay for privacy.