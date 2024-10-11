Google Reverse Image search disappeared on the latest snapshot
-
I just got the 6.10.3490.4 (Official Build) (64-bit) update and noticed that I can no longer use the right-click context menu to reverse image search on google. Google is set up as the default engine and everything, but the option doesn't even appears on the context menu.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Tony3rd Confirmed here too. Please report a bug.
Please read:
carefully and report the bug to Vivaldi bugtracker.
Please also post the bug-number (VB-#) here after reporting
-
Latest build (6.10.3491.4 (Official Build) (64-bit) ) fixed the bug (VB-110284)! (You guys are fast!!!)
-
@Tony3rd said in Google Reverse Image search disappeared on the latest snapshot:
and noticed that I can no longer use the right-click context menu to reverse image search on google.
Hold on, saying "google reverse image search" you are speaking about this function or what?
I am asking this because when I use the above function, it runs not a reverse image search but a Lens-based bullshit from google
I cannot effectively find anything in this mess, I know google did this intentionally, so this stopped working in many other browsers. So I am interested if we are on the same page and if we are speaking about the same functionality.
Is the classic reverse image search still working in Vivaldi or only this nonsensity like on above screenshot???
-
@astero The button labeled "Find image source" on the top left acts like the old reverse image search. As in finding websites that contain that exact image.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@astero said in Google Reverse Image search disappeared on the latest snapshot:
Is the classic reverse image search still working in Vivaldi
Yes, the default is Bing Images and it works ok.
If you want you can change it to Google.
You can add your own image search engines as well, I have TinEye, Yandex and some others. But I find Google Lens is pretty good.
Search the forum for some examples.
Locking this topic as it's getting Off-topic and the Snapshot bug is fixed and solved.
-
PPathduck locked this topic