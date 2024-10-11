@Tony3rd said in Google Reverse Image search disappeared on the latest snapshot:

and noticed that I can no longer use the right-click context menu to reverse image search on google.

Hold on, saying "google reverse image search" you are speaking about this function or what?

I am asking this because when I use the above function, it runs not a reverse image search but a Lens-based bullshit from google



I cannot effectively find anything in this mess, I know google did this intentionally, so this stopped working in many other browsers. So I am interested if we are on the same page and if we are speaking about the same functionality.

Is the classic reverse image search still working in Vivaldi or only this nonsensity like on above screenshot???