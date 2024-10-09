Discord now blocked in Russia and Turkey
Dr.Flay Translator
Today, Russia and Turkey have banned Discord from their countries. Using the premise of “digital sovereignty,” Russian regulators have been making significant moves against the unfettered flow of information on the internet. Their latest target is Discord, a messaging platform that is popular in Russia, with an estimated 30-40 million users, contributing to about 4% of Discord’s global traffic.
For Turkey, the news follows a story whereby messages praising a 19-year-old man who murdered two women on Oct 4 were shared on other social media platforms and following concerns about grooming, blackmail, and “cyberbullying.”