Is there a player-plugin for oldschool (C64) SID-files?
I can barely remember that there was SIDPLUG once many years back. The old sources point to Geocities which is part of Yahoo in the meanwhile so it leads to the Yahoo mainpage and nothing more.
I can imagine that almost nobody cares anymore for such a plugin but maybe someone has a solution somewhere... Just asking. You know, C64 for president ^^
@XxSHADExX Hi - do you mean for the browser? If so that'll be hard to find I think, as plugins like that no longer work in any modern browser.
But there are lots of ways to play SIDs on your computer.
Some off the top of my head and a quick search:
Sidplay2/w - This is the one I use when I feel like rocking out to some classics
https://csdb.dk/release/?id=103781
Sidplay3 - Newer version but seems a little buggy:
https://csdb.dk/release/?id=221083
TinySID - really tiny basic player but works great:
https://csdb.dk/release/?id=155237
SID plugin for Foobar2000:
https://www.foobar2000.org/components/view/foo_sid+(x64)
Some web sites:
https://www.wothke.ch/tinyrsid/index.php/explorer
https://deepsid.chordian.net
https://www.wothke.ch/playmod/ (seems to be mostly MOD/XM etc)
Large list of other players:
https://hvsc.de/players
Giant collection of possibly every SID ever made, about 58k and counting:
https://hvsc.de
Yeah, am sorry. I was not clear enough in my post. Yep, I meant a plugin for the browser. For downloaded SIDs I have the Sidplay.
I just remembered a page with many SIDs where you could press the PLAY button and thanks to my plugin I could listen to them directly in the browser to decide if I want to download or not. But that's so long in the past and maybe I should simply stay at the HVSC.
You know, I was simply on a kind of retro-wave in my mind. hahaha.
Thanks Bro.
@XxSHADExX The Tinysid page I linked seems to have all the HVSC for listening in the browser.
Unless of course, you have SIDs that are not in the HVSC in which case I suggest you get involved and add them to the collection