Recently added feature adds a "tab closed" pop-up to the bottom of page

This is very often an annoyance

cant be closed or swiped away

cant be turned off

very often interferes with navigation since it appears over bottom of page navigation buttons

also can interfere with other actions such as accept cookies

example screenshots

blocking google search next page



blocking cookies popup

often these actions are the very next thing I want to do. There's no wat to get rid of message except wait.

..

Suggestion

it would be nice to

*turn it off

*make it go away easily

*change the implementation so it doesn't interfere with page actions so often

[screenshots from android on phone using desktop mode]

..thank you for your time