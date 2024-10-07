[feedback] the "tab closed" popup at bottom of page is annoying/should be disableable
-
Recently added feature adds a "tab closed" pop-up to the bottom of page
This is very often an annoyance
-
cant be closed or swiped away
-
cant be turned off
-
very often interferes with navigation since it appears over bottom of page navigation buttons
-
also can interfere with other actions such as accept cookies
example screenshots
blocking google search next page
blocking cookies popup
often these actions are the very next thing I want to do. There's no wat to get rid of message except wait.
..
Suggestion
it would be nice to
*turn it off
*make it go away easily
*change the implementation so it doesn't interfere with page actions so often
[screenshots from android on phone using desktop mode]
..thank you for your time
-
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
There will be a setting to disable it. Keep an eye on updates!
-
thankyou !