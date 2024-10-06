oceanhero extension is not turning on
-
i downloaded oceanhero on my gx opera since i want to help earth, instead everytime i search i see the google search extension and not ocean hero, also, when i click on the ocean hero extension, IT TELLS ME I DIDNT EARN ANY SHELLS EVEN THOUGH I SEARCHED LIKE 10 TIMES. any idea how to turn it on?
-
@yawina What happens if you just use the website?
https://oceanhero.today/search
I'm not sure I'd comfortable to let an extension read and modify all my data stored on google though.
(I used Edge for testing but doesn't matter because is also based on similar technology)
(rough translation: the extension can access and change google stored data; see your most visited sites; change your search engine)