Vivaldi in tosdr.org
Vivaldi, as also Firefox are scored Grade B (Mozilla Grade C), but Vivaldi in the evaluation has a way better result
Corresponding links to compare (Grade A the best service and conditions and E the worst)
Vivaldi Grade B (with way less nasty points as the rest)
https://tosdr.org/en/service/2371
Firefox Cloud Service Grade B
https://tosdr.org/en/service/188
Mozilla Grade C
https://tosdr.org/en/service/530
Brave Grade B
https://tosdr.org/en/service/1487
Opera Grade D (one of the worst)
https://tosdr.org/en/service/5630
Chrome Grade D (not much better than Opera)
https://tosdr.org/en/service/2844
Microsoft services Grade E
https://tosdr.org/en/service/244