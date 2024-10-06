Hi,

After some update the tabs became a nuisance.

1- the position doesn't have 4 choices but 2. Or in front of the group or on the back. Never immediately close to the tab you are using.

2- When you want to close one tab by clicking in the cross, Vivaldi throws you to the 1st group of tabs so you have to go back to where you were over and over.

3- Many times to avoid the nonsense of being thrown into the 1st group of tabs, I wait to have several tabs to close and close them in the group and not from the actual tab. But each time I open a group the last tab is shown as the 1st until I click in the group.

4- Too many times a tab is closed without my consent.

I should try to find an old version before the bad update messed with the tabs. Also I don't like the new organization in the menu. Capturing a page requires too many clicks. Sick & tired. And who needs two translators!

PS Why the last part of my writing looks like that? In a shadow box!