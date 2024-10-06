Hello,

I just installed vivaldi 6.9.3451 on my android phone.

Top address / tabs toolbar hide on page scrolling and I want to have them visible always.

In vivaldi docs there is this nstruction:

*If you wish to keep the toolbars always visible:

Go to Vivaldi menu > Settings > Appearance;

Toggle on Show Toolbars While Scrolling.*

Unfortunately that option is not present and I can't find it anywhere in settings.

I have older phone with vivaldi installed and here controls always show even on new version - I bet old setting is saved, but user interface for that is gone now.