vivalndi adnroid 6.9 - not possible to set show always controls - option gone
Hello,
I just installed vivaldi 6.9.3451 on my android phone.
Top address / tabs toolbar hide on page scrolling and I want to have them visible always.
In vivaldi docs there is this nstruction:
*If you wish to keep the toolbars always visible:
Go to Vivaldi menu > Settings > Appearance;
Toggle on Show Toolbars While Scrolling.*
Unfortunately that option is not present and I can't find it anywhere in settings.
I have older phone with vivaldi installed and here controls always show even on new version - I bet old setting is saved, but user interface for that is gone now.
@vivuserrr
The latest snap has this option in the menu. I think it's just a bug that will be fixed.