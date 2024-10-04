I apologize if this has been addressed - I have searched for months and have not found any information related to sync randomly logging off on my Android devices.

This appears to only happen on my phone: Android 14, OneUI 6.1, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Sometimes my Samsung tablet logs out, and Windows never does.

If my phone is not used for an hour or two, when I open Vivaldi, I have to type in my password and the device name for sync to work again. Sometimes, I have to provide the encryption key, too. This is a daily occurrence and a frustrating one.

This issue did not exist prior to the beginning of this year. Things I have tried are setting the battery setting to unrestricted, deleted and reinstalled the app... just about everything short of a factory reset. No change.

I thought it might be my anti-virus software (Norton) but did not see anything there.

My previous phone - Fold 5 - had the same issue.

Again, this only happens on my Android devices, not Windows which is what I find solutions for. LOL

Thank you for time and support.