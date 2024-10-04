Vivaldi Sync randomly logs off
I apologize if this has been addressed - I have searched for months and have not found any information related to sync randomly logging off on my Android devices.
This appears to only happen on my phone: Android 14, OneUI 6.1, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Sometimes my Samsung tablet logs out, and Windows never does.
If my phone is not used for an hour or two, when I open Vivaldi, I have to type in my password and the device name for sync to work again. Sometimes, I have to provide the encryption key, too. This is a daily occurrence and a frustrating one.
This issue did not exist prior to the beginning of this year. Things I have tried are setting the battery setting to unrestricted, deleted and reinstalled the app... just about everything short of a factory reset. No change.
I thought it might be my anti-virus software (Norton) but did not see anything there.
My previous phone - Fold 5 - had the same issue.
Again, this only happens on my Android devices, not Windows which is what I find solutions for. LOL
Thank you for time and support.
mib2berlin Soprano
@RedeemedHeart
Hi, hard to reproduce, I checked my Android 8.1 mobile Yesterday and was still logged in after a month of shutdown on Vivaldi stable, the snapshot (Beta) and an internal build (Alpha).
I use different sync accounts for them.
Please, always add your Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
Cheers, mib
Thank you for your reply and yes, I realized that this was not an easy issue to resolve. I can easily reproduce on my phone but that is not helpful. LOL
I did provide my phone make, model, and OS version in the original post - Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, OS 14.
I forgot the Vivaldi version. Since there was a recent update, it would be the version prior to v6.9.3451.107.
I installed this update earlier today so the jury is still out if the issue persists or not. I am not sure what changed on my end. I will take another look at my AV settings to see if there is something there.
Thank you again and I will see what I can find out on my end. Maybe I should switch to an iPhone.
mib2berlin Soprano
@RedeemedHeart
The "Please" text is just copy/paste, I had to write it 1000 times here.
Which AV software do you use?
Open https://bifrost.vivaldi.com/vivid-sync in Vivaldi, you should get an "Not Found" error but not a time out.
If the page times out Vivaldi cant connect to the sync server.
fredallas Supporters
Hello @RedeemedHeart and @mib2berlin
I appear to be having the same issue in my Samsung phone. I thought it was due to every now and then I delete cookies and cache, but the issue does not appear to be related to that. The credentials used by the sync feature do not appear to be stored in a cookie. Issue has happened in multiple Vivaldi versions.
I do not know how often the issue happens because I do not check the sync feature very often. I usually check the sync feature only when I am saving/updating a note or a bookmark, not when I am just browsing the Internet.
Next time I notice the sync feature is logged off I will try to access the https://bifrost.vivaldi.com/vivid-sync site.
Specs:
- Samsung A32 SM-A32SM cellphone.
- Android 11.
- Bitdefender Security version 3.3.248.2461.
- Vivaldi version 6.9.3451.67.
Thanks,
Fred.
@RedeemedHeart @mib2berlin @fredallas Hi, I managed to replicate this in the following way (filed VAB-10160 using https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/) :
Emulated "bad internet connection" in the following way (using cellular connection and not being connected to wifi) :
Sign into sync via Settings -> Sync. On "Log in to your Account" page don't tick "Save password"
Let browser sync
Close all apps from background, including Vivaldi
Put phone into airplane mode
Open Vivaldi browser
Go to Settings -> Sync -> It should say "sync inactive". Wait for 30 seconds
Remove all apps from background, including Vivaldi
Turn off airplane mode
Open Vivaldi
Settings -> Sync -> It should still say "sync inactive", and then you click "Manage" it will ask you to sign in.
Well, I give up.
I do not need to set my phone to Airplane mode to get it to disable the sync. It appears to happen randomly. Yesterday, I checked to see if sync was enabled numerous time throughout the day - every time I checked, it was not and I had to login to re-enable sync.
Last night, before going to bed, it was disabled again.
I got on my laptop to follow up on the responses you all posted and Vivaldi for Windows - 6.9.3447.51 (Stable channel) (64-bit) - informed me that sync was disabled. Normally, only my phone disconnects.
My laptop is off unless I am using it so this tells me my profile has issues keeping a solid connection.
I already deleted my previous profile to create this one thinking it had become corrupted. And for a short time, it fixed this. Now this is occurring again and I am throwing in the towel so to speak.
Thank you all for your responses and helpful tips. I will ponder this some more as having to login every time I open the browser on my phone defeats the purpose of cross-device syncing. I like Vivaldi as browser but also know that due to all the various configurations out there that issues like this can occur.
No worries and thank you again.
@RedeemedHeart Hi when you mentioned Norton Antivirus I was wondering whether it was temporarily blocking the sync connection which is why I did the "airplane mode" experiment above (I dont think sync should behave the way it does for the "Airplane mode" experiment : maybe someone with more technical knowledge can comment).
I also occasionally experience the "signing out" issue and I dont have Norton but my connection can be bad for short times.