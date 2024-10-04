Layout "broken" on foldable device
Got myself a pixel pro 9 fold. With the most recent update, Vivaldi broke in "folded open mode"
It registers touches on the wrong location on the page (no issue eg in Firefox).
Difficult to show on a video unfortunately.
My address bar, which is on the bottom, doesn't move above the keyboard when typing a url/search.
Just for the record, screenshot of it working fine on my front screen: https://imgur.com/a/UaIs0yL
version 6.9.3451.67 com.vivaldi.browser
Android version AP41.240823.009
mib2berlin Soprano
@Firipu
Hi, the Vivaldi team have foldables to test such issues, I bet they have a Google Pixel Fold.
You can try the Vivaldi snapshot (Beta) if this is fixed already, it is independent of your stable install.
If it is not fixed there report it to the bug tracker, please.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Add your Vivldi username, please.
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VAB-).
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
Aaron Translator
@Firipu said in Layout "broken" on foldable device:
My address bar, which is on the bottom, doesn't move above the keyboard when typing a url/search.
As I recall, this problem has been solved
Vivaldi Mobile 6.9 RC 1 – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3451.11
[Regression] Address bar at bottom of Vivaldi screen appears underneath keyboard (VAB-8066)
Thx, I immediately manually installed the latest snapshot on the page.
The problem unfortunately persists
I have submitted a bug report. Ref: VAB-10152, with my username.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Firipu
Hi and thank you for the report.
It get some tags and a link to this thread but it is not confirmed at moment.
He is still too young for that.
Cheers, mib
Aaron Translator
@Firipu said in Layout "broken" on foldable device:
The problem unfortunately persists
On my foldable phone, it has indeed been fixed.
@Aaron not here. Both the touch recognition (1-2cm lower than where I actually tap) and the keyboard-address bar issue persist. Even with a totally fresh snapshot install. Didn't have it on my phone at all, so no lingering settings or cache to speak off.
Notamoosen
For further info, I am also experiencing the same issue on a fold5 and also submitted it as a bug. Issue still persists as of version 6.9.3451.107. I may give the snapshot as look to see if if it is possible resolved there.