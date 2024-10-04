@Firipu

Hi, the Vivaldi team have foldables to test such issues, I bet they have a Google Pixel Fold.

You can try the Vivaldi snapshot (Beta) if this is fixed already, it is independent of your stable install.

If it is not fixed there report it to the bug tracker, please.

For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/

Add your Vivldi username, please.

Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VAB-).

On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.

Cheers, mib