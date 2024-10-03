It's a shame. It turns out that Android 14 has removed the ability to edit home screen shortcuts, but I thought this should still be in the control of the app that creates them (in this case, Vivaldi).

Now I wonder if I can view the source for the web page, edit it to change the shortcut URL and load it on the fly as we used to in the classic Opera days.. haha.

The speed dial workaround is not bad, but in most cases this would mean 4 clicks (two of them with small room for error, and shifts of attention) instead of 1 click in addition to unlocking the phone which could be critical when deciding between trains to catch in a fairly crowded place, plus I usually prefer to have a clean new tab.