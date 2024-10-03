Add to home screen url different from expected
Consider this page from UK National Rail:
https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/live-trains/departures/farringdon/london-st-pancras-international/
Which basically displays current trains from Farringdon travelling via St Pancras.
Now do 'add to home Screen' on Android 14 and open the newly created shortcut. Instead of the above URL with the station names filled you would be presented with both source and destination as blank.
Why does this happen?
mib2berlin Soprano
@tiva
Hi, the URL in a Shortcut is different to the page URL:
https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/app/start/?platform=pwa
No idea if the user can change this, Chrome does the same.
I guess it is much easier to add it to your speed dials.
Cheers, mib
It's a shame. It turns out that Android 14 has removed the ability to edit home screen shortcuts, but I thought this should still be in the control of the app that creates them (in this case, Vivaldi).
Now I wonder if I can view the source for the web page, edit it to change the shortcut URL and load it on the fly as we used to in the classic Opera days.. haha.
The speed dial workaround is not bad, but in most cases this would mean 4 clicks (two of them with small room for error, and shifts of attention) instead of 1 click in addition to unlocking the phone which could be critical when deciding between trains to catch in a fairly crowded place, plus I usually prefer to have a clean new tab.
mib2berlin Soprano
@tiva
I use the app Shorty to create shortcuts where you cant from apps or images.
It is added in the share menu of any app and create a correct shortcut in your case.
The only disadvantage is, it create always the same icon. no idea if one can change this.
I tested to use list view in the speed dial, moving the important at first reduce the failure source to zero.
I can reach all my bookmarks with speed dial in two clicks with folders.
Anyway, check out, you have to enable a flag with open:
chrome://flags/#force-list-tab-switcher
Cheers, mib