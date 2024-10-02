Hello!

I've been using Vivaldi for about eight months and loving it. A friend convinced me to switch to another browser which had side tabs, and while I disliked that browser, I enjoyed having my tabs on the side, grouping them into folders and everything.

I'm aware that Vivaldi has an alternative of placing the tabs on the side, but for me it's just ok-ish. The perfect fit for me in the end was the floating "Windows" panel of the sidebar.

One issue though is that whenever I click anywhere on the webpage, the panel collapses back into the sidebar.

Is there any option to keep one specific side panel ALWAYS open once I initially open it, and only close if I choose so?

↓ (I love this. I want this panel always open, unless I manually close it myself.) ↓

