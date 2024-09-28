Unsolved Vivaldi Redirects Amazon.com to Affiliate URL – Need Help Resolving Unexpected Behavior
I'm hoping I've posted at the correct place.
I'm experiencing an issue with Vivaldi where typing 'amazon.com' in the address bar redirects me to a URL appended with "?tag=admarketus-20." along with a ref tag.
This does not occur in Chrome where the URL completes normally as 'amazon.com'.
I suspect it might be related to an extension or a specific setting and removed an extension I could think about, but I'm unsure.
The redirect happens even when I type the URL directly and also occurs in incognito mode. It's almost like Vivaldi may be storing the URL address with the tags maybe? or is it an extension issue?
Has anyone faced a similar issue or can suggest what settings or extensions to check?
mib2berlin Soprano
@vivleo
Hi, I guess this depends on your address bar settings.
What is shown in the pull down menu?
see below. I just blurred out the kindle links
@vivleo said in Vivaldi Redirects Amazon.com to Affiliate URL – Need Help Resolving Unexpected Behavior:
URL appended with "?tag=admarketus-20."
That is not a Vivaldi affiliate!
I suspect you have an extension causing this.
To check; test using Guest Profile
@TbGbe Guest profile still shows the tags and the referrer. is this just the history causing it or something else? I am so confused.
I opened amazon.com, went through the captcha. Then, looked at the URL and there it was.
mib2berlin Soprano
@vivleo
Hi, can you try to add a space after amazon.com, then enter?
I guess you get the best result link, you can disable this in the address bar settings.
I have Best Result and Direct Match disabled.
Cheers, mib
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@vivleo Your dropdown clearly shows where this is from.
https://vivaldi.com/blog/what-is-direct-match/
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/navigation/what-is-direct-match/
To disable either:
Settings > Search
Settings > Address Bar > Drop-down menu
Then just make a regular bookmark for the site.
Or edit the existing ones.
Note that Vivaldi gains some income from users using these entry points to affiliate sites so if you want to let Vivaldi continue getting this, keep using Direct Match or the standard bookmarks.
@mib2berlin Yup, tried that and it worked. I liked best results and direct match so will keep those but will watch out for the amazon one.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@vivleo Please mark your question as Solved or remove the "Ask as a question" option, if you are satisfied with the answers.