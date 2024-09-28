I'm hoping I've posted at the correct place.

I'm experiencing an issue with Vivaldi where typing 'amazon.com' in the address bar redirects me to a URL appended with "?tag=admarketus-20." along with a ref tag.

This does not occur in Chrome where the URL completes normally as 'amazon.com'.

I suspect it might be related to an extension or a specific setting and removed an extension I could think about, but I'm unsure.

The redirect happens even when I type the URL directly and also occurs in incognito mode. It's almost like Vivaldi may be storing the URL address with the tags maybe? or is it an extension issue?

Has anyone faced a similar issue or can suggest what settings or extensions to check?