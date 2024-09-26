Video players on multiple sites crashing and/or buffering constantly.
BrandonKalicharan
Nothing changed to my knowledge. I have windows update paused but i accidently let the automatic update feature of vivaldi on so it may have updated into a broken state? im not sure.
on multiple players, namely the Twitch and VIDSRC the player crashes on multiple attempts and sometimes just breaks. Twitch gave the "Your browser encountered an error while decoding the video. (Error #3000)" but looking it up online didnt find an answer.
i disabled hardware acceleration and im not sure if it helped so far or is a placebo effect since im writing this as a video is buffering.
My internet stats have remained the same. About 30Mbps down and 1ish up.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@BrandonKalicharan Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Mostly extensions can cause instability.
And internet/antivirus security software.
In rare cases user-installed codecs packages and GPU drivers or OS updates.
BrandonKalicharan
thats the weird thing the only extensions i have on are very popular; Ublock, Stylus, LastPass, and Reddit Enhancement Suite
the only software i use i the windows defender which never caused an issue before.
Im going to try the new profile thing but im not sure if i can even browse the internet without an ad blocker since ive been doing it for so long.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@BrandonKalicharan said in Video players on multiple sites crashing and/or buffering constantly.:
Twitch gave the "Your browser encountered an error while decoding the video. (Error #3000)"
After you checked all items in Troubleshooting issues and that did not solve your issue, tell us more:
OS version and build
Installed security tools
like Antivirus, Internet Security etc.
Installed privacy & cleaner tools
Connection
f.ex LAN, WLAN, Mobile, VPN, Proxy etc
Installed extra codecs in OS
-
Installed third party ad/tracker filter or blocker
Installed latest chipset/GPU driver
from graphics producers website
Vivaldi version
Open page vivaldi://about
Use of Vivaldi ad/tracker blocker
Activated block lists
Info about changed settings in page vivaldi://flags
Installed extensions
Open vivaldi://system
Section extensions
Button Maximise…
Copy the items from list in row extensions
Paste here with </> button
Info about GPUs
Open vivaldi://gpu
Hit button Copy Report to Clipboard
Paste here with </> button
Updated DRM codec
Open vivaldi://components
Scroll down to "Widevine Content Decryption Module"
Post version number here
Try to update Widevine with "Check for Update" button
Info about media usage
Open vivaldi://media-internals
Click on Copy to Clipboard
Paste here with </> button
Visit the following links and tell us which options are selected for the selected flags:
vivaldi://flags/#ignore-gpu-blocklist
vivaldi://flags/#disable-accelerated-video-decode
URL where issue happens and if a player is used on webpage, the setting for video or audio format
Information if a Vivaldi downgrade was done before with the current browser profile
-
URL where the issue happens and information if need of login there
JeromeAshmorePeacock Supporters
Turning off the Prefetch Resources helped on some sites.