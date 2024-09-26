Nothing changed to my knowledge. I have windows update paused but i accidently let the automatic update feature of vivaldi on so it may have updated into a broken state? im not sure.

on multiple players, namely the Twitch and VIDSRC the player crashes on multiple attempts and sometimes just breaks. Twitch gave the "Your browser encountered an error while decoding the video. (Error #3000)" but looking it up online didnt find an answer.

i disabled hardware acceleration and im not sure if it helped so far or is a placebo effect since im writing this as a video is buffering.

My internet stats have remained the same. About 30Mbps down and 1ish up.