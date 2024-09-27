Cancelled - Open Mic Feedback Session on Mastodon
marialeal Vivaldi Team
This event has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances. Apologies for the inconvenience!
Friendly reminder about our upcoming Community Talk: this time, YOU are the guest!
Do you have a brilliant idea for a feature, is anything bothering you, do you have feedback on how to improve your favourite feature? Save the date, because the floor is yours! ️
When: Friday 27th - 3pm CEST (check your local time here.
Where: Our own room on Audon, which is an audio-only platform which you can log into with your Mastodon account.
Limited spots available to allow for an orderly conversation, so sign up now to participate, by either leaving a comment here or sending an email to [email protected]!
joeduffus Soprano Ambassador
@marialeal Might not be able to make it, but here's a couple things to mention.
Picture-in-Picture
I'd love for the picture-in-picture feature to be able to show subtitles.
Find in Page
I'd also love for "Find in Page" to have the capability to traverse tabs for text. I think of a use case where you have to open multiple pages in separate tabs, then want to find text mentions in all of them.
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
If I have time I will joyn the room.
marialeal Vivaldi Team
Today's event has unfortunately been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.
Thanks for your interest and your understanding!
PS. @joeduffus well noted!
mathieulefrancois Soprano Patron Ambassador
@marialeal Okay good to know!
Have a great weekend!
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
@ingolftopf begged me like hell to post a link to jitsymeet on this specific page, which he could have done by himself.: Inofficial-Vivaldiambassadorjitsymeet-Room.