Toggle Vivaldia game in menu?
LyleMillar
Don't get me wrong I really like the Vivaldia game but I'd like to be able to hide it in the menu.
Aaron Translator
@LyleMillar
In general, you can also check out the Vivaldi Help
Settings -> Appearance & Theme ->Main Menu Layout
Aaron Translator
Sorry! There seems a funny bug.
On 6.9.3451.67(Stable), the "Start Vivaldia Game" item is always displayed in the main menu, regardless of whether the above option is turned on or off.
On 6.10.3464.4(Snapshot) the item "Start Vivaldia Game" is never shows in the main menu, regardless of whether the above option is turned on or off.
Samsung S22 Ultra, Android 14.
Vivaldi-stable 6.9.3451.67
Vivaldi-snapshot 6.10.34(
5)64.4
Anyone interested in verifying this? I don't play the game and only use snapshots. This has no effect on me. Even if it is confirmed to be a bug, I do not plan to submit a bug report for the time being.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Aaron
Hi, OP is banned but the bug not.
I reported:
VAB-10095
Vivaldia setting non functional
Cheers, mib
@Aaron
Yep.
I can confirm that.
Only with the clarification that if you have updated, and before, on previous versions, you disabled the display of this menu item, then now you will not be able to enable it. This is true for both the stable version and snap. That is, the switch itself is broken.