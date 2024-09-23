Sorry! There seems a funny bug.

On 6.9.3451.67(Stable), the "Start Vivaldia Game" item is always displayed in the main menu, regardless of whether the above option is turned on or off.

But

On 6.10.3464.4(Snapshot) the item "Start Vivaldia Game" is never shows in the main menu, regardless of whether the above option is turned on or off.

Samsung S22 Ultra, Android 14.

Vivaldi-stable 6.9.3451.67

Vivaldi-snapshot 6.10.34( 5 )64.4

Anyone interested in verifying this? I don't play the game and only use snapshots. This has no effect on me. Even if it is confirmed to be a bug, I do not plan to submit a bug report for the time being.