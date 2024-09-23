Import Passwords From Firefox Mobile?
What's the best way for me to transfer all my Firefox passwords to Vivaldi? Or would Bitwarden/Proton Pass be better?
mib2berlin Soprano
@LyleMillar
Hi, you cant import passwords in Vivaldi on Android.
To my knowledge the only way is to export passwords from Firefox or other browsers on desktop, import them in Vivaldi and use Sync to get them on Android.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin All right, I guess I'll manually transfer them over myself. It won't take too long.
mib2berlin Soprano
@LyleMillar
Some users use a password manager on Android but I cant say how good this work.
With 600+ passwords I would die without sync.
@mib2berlin Thank you very much!