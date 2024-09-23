I’m an avid reader of various news websites and love using Vivaldi’s split view functionality. However, I wanted to suggest a feature that would significantly improve my browsing experience.

I usually keep the main homepage of a news site (with all the headlines and links) open on the left side of my screen and prefer having articles I click on open on the right side. Currently, I manually set this up, but it would be amazing if there were a feature where whenever I click on a new article, it would automatically open on the right-hand side, refreshing that side without changing the homepage on the left.

Essentially, I’m suggesting a dynamic split view feature where the left panel remains fixed (perhaps showing the homepage or navigation), and the right panel refreshes with the content of any links clicked on the left. This would be really helpful for quickly navigating and reading multiple articles without switching tabs or disturbing the layout.

Does anyone else think this could be useful? I’d love to hear thoughts or ideas from the community. Thanks for considering this!!