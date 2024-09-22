Vivaldi Social and blog sites – online safety/blocking
OutOfExileIDR
Question: If I block an account and/or domain on my Vivaldi.social account, does this also block that users/domain from viewing my blog page? On a recent post, I received ablest comments by someone who seems to demonstrate a pattern of posting racist, misogynistic, and trans/homophobic rhetoric, as well as ablest slurs.
Spørsmål: Hvis jeg blokkerer en konto og/eller et domene på Vivaldi.social-kontoen min, blokkerer dette også brukerne/domenet fra å se bloggsiden min? På et nylig innlegg mottok jeg de ablest kommentarene (ikke mest dyktige) fra noen som ser ut til å demonstrere et mønster med å legge ut rasistisk, kvinnefiendtlig og trans/homofobisk retorikk, samt anti-funksjonshemmingsuttalelser.
@OutOfExileIDR said in Vivaldi Social and blog sites – online safety/blocking:
If I block an account and/or domain on my Vivaldi.social account, does this also block that users/domain from viewing my blog page
No. if you block user on Vivaldi.social is only on Mastodon.
Report such users ⇒ https://help.vivaldi.com/services/social/vivaldi-social-moderation-and-reporting-inappropriate-content/
I received ablest comments by someone who seems to demonstrate a pattern of posting racist, misogynistic, and trans/homophobic rhetoric, as well as ablest slurs.
Such ugly users have no right to be part of our community.
If you get such users into your blog, use comment moderation, and in case of violation of Code of Conduct of this community report such worst Vivaldi user to a community manager like @jane-n or @marialeal.
Such diversity haters and death threatens forced me to leave community some time ago for my safety, to protect my life.
We need no fascist persons, anti-diversity fighters, who are bullying, hating, attacking, threatening other users under the cover of "free speech and freedom".
I follow you #ally now. Why? Check my profile.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@OutOfExileIDR In addition to what @DoctorG has said, if you see or receive any posts on Vivaldi Social that violate any of our policies, please report the post. Select the three-dot menu in the post and choose 'Report @<username>'. Fill in the requested information and send the report. A member of our Vivaldi Social moderation team will address it accordingly.
@OutOfExileIDR I tillegg til det @DoctorG har sagt, hvis du ser eller mottar noen innlegg på Vivaldi Social som bryter med noen av våre retningslinjer, vennligst rapporter innlegget. Velg trepunktsmenyen i innlegget og velg 'Rapporter @<username>'. Fyll ut den forespurte informasjonen og send rapporten. Et medlem av vårt Vivaldi Social moderation-team vil ta det opp deretter.
(Translation via Vivaldi Translate web panel.)
OutOfExileIDR
@DoctorG Thank you for your response. I will have a look at your profile.
LyleMillar
@DoctorG I love your attitude! Let's build an awesome community!
OutOfExileIDR
@OutOfExileIDR But if the worse user is not at Vivaldi.Social, we can not do anything.
Please contact admin at kolektiva,social.
I will block Kolektiva,Social, their CoC intimidates me; no need to support such pool of violence.
@OutOfExileIDR Please report such toots you get even if blocked on vivaldi.social.
See:
Reporting Harassment
To report harassment, click the three vertical dots (⋮) on a user's profile and select "Report @user."
For urgent concerns, you may contact us at [email protected]
OutOfExileIDR
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@OutOfExileIDR It's possible you may still be seeing residual posts left over, from the external account that was suspended. It does take time for changes to propagate to all of the Mastodon instances around the world.
Again, if you see any posts that are offensive, or violate any of Vivaldi's rules, please report the posts to us per the instructions provided above.