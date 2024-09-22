@OutOfExileIDR said in Vivaldi Social and blog sites – online safety/blocking:

If I block an account and/or domain on my Vivaldi.social account, does this also block that users/domain from viewing my blog page

No. if you block user on Vivaldi.social is only on Mastodon.

Report such users ⇒ https://help.vivaldi.com/services/social/vivaldi-social-moderation-and-reporting-inappropriate-content/

I received ablest comments by someone who seems to demonstrate a pattern of posting racist, misogynistic, and trans/homophobic rhetoric, as well as ablest slurs.

Such ugly users have no right to be part of our community.

If you get such users into your blog, use comment moderation, and in case of violation of Code of Conduct of this community report such worst Vivaldi user to a community manager like @jane-n or @marialeal.

Such diversity haters and death threatens forced me to leave community some time ago for my safety, to protect my life.

We need no fascist persons, anti-diversity fighters, who are bullying, hating, attacking, threatening other users under the cover of "free speech and freedom".

I follow you #ally now. Why? Check my profile.