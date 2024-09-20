PDF Files....... Arghh!
For the love of all things holy please, (before I jump ship to Edge) please, implement pdf viewing in a tab within the browser. Currently any pdf link is downloaded and you end up with thousands of the things in the downloads folder and have to spend hours deleting.
@ziggyzag said in PDF Files....... Arghh!:
It may not be obvious, but Edge and Chrome on Android have to download PDFs before you can view and they end up in the Downloads folder just like on Vivaldi.
On all 3 browsers You can quickly delete the downloaded file from the menu > Downloads. It will be at the top of the list.
@ziggyzag You can use the "External download managers" as specified in :
https://help.vivaldi.com/android/android-tools/android-downloads/#External_download_managers
to open the pdf file in another browser without downloading : e.g.
Vivaldi menu > Settings > Downloads > External download manager -> Firefox
This way you can use Vivaldi for everything but opening pdfs (opening pdfs is "delegated" to Firefox)
@mt8482
Yes, but then I may as well use the browser they open with. What's logical is the browser to download them to a temporary folder and open them automatically in a new tab with the option to save if you want to keep it and the temporary folder to act like a recycle bin and automatically empty after x days. Perhaps I just need Windows.