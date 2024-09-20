@ziggyzag said in PDF Files....... Arghh!:

For the love of all things holy please, (before I jump ship to Edge) please, implement pdf viewing in a tab within the browser. Currently any pdf link is downloaded and you end up with thousands of the things in the downloads folder and have to spend hours deleting.

It may not be obvious, but Edge and Chrome on Android have to download PDFs before you can view and they end up in the Downloads folder just like on Vivaldi.

On all 3 browsers You can quickly delete the downloaded file from the menu > Downloads. It will be at the top of the list.