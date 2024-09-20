Solved Friday poll: themes
marialeal Vivaldi Team
For this week, let's focus on our browser's second P: personal.
We're really proud of our Themes Gallery, where we currently have more than 5000 available themes to download thanks to the efforts of our community.
How often do you change yours? Do you schedule different themes for different times of the day? Have you ever created and shared your own? If you haven't, today is a good day to learn how!
As always, the poll is available on vivaldi.net!
marialeal Vivaldi Team
It does seem like - despite the impressive amount of Themes that get shared in the Gallery - most of you (40%) never change it !
Only 5% of the people claim to change it all the time, while the rest are somewhat stable and change it either every 3 months more or less (20%), or once a month (8%).
For those of you brave enough, we have a new shiny theme created yesterday due to it being highly requested on social media: https://themes.vivaldi.net/themes/40y7QojwvXx
You're welcome.
@marialeal, voted, I generally use dark themes but changing often (1-2 times/month) the wallpaper (mostly from Pixabay or Unsplash) which is automatically the same as the used on my desktop. I also created some themes https://themes.vivaldi.net/users/Catweazle
Currently I use this one
Aaron Translator
Never, happy with my choice.
The Build-in's Blueprint is enough.
Folgore101 Patron Translator
Never, i personalized mine to perfection.
@marialeal I keep a theme until I'm tired of it, which is normally around a year at a time.
I keep themes until I accidentally change wallpapers (by hitting Set as wallpaper instead of the option I wanted), at that point I'll change the colors to complement it.
I have multiple themes but I Mostly use a Batman theme as of now.
joeduffus Soprano Ambassador
Been on Manjaro Flavour and Sweet Dew for a while now. May be time to shake it up.
stardepp Translator Ambassador
I rarely change my Vivaldi design, but I have created 37 themes in two years:
https://themes.vivaldi.net/users/stardepp
This is my favorite theme:
Chevron Theme - Light:
https://themes.vivaldi.net/themes/Eed7POo9Jxz
@Aaron - not that I'm never happy with new themes, just keep coming back to Blueprint with rounded corners.
I am happy with my awesome very dark custom New Theme 2 end I never change it.
Have you ever created and shared your own?
Yes, I created and shared my cool theme once when there was a theme contest. But for some reason I lost
I just checked and it has more than 300 downloads!
I have Accent color options disabled because it's too distracting. I never understood why it's enabled by default
@Stardust, 15 Themes, in total almost 11.000 downloads, I don't had checked it before
that's a bit higher than my
-
@Stardust, depends maybe on the time since you are sharing themes
@Catweazle - is that one of yours?
Don't recall seeing it.
I mostly stick to the same theme, but never shared it for some reason despite sharing several others. It uses the color scheme that the Chromium version of Opera used for awhile. A nice blue grey or dark teal sort of color for normal windows and a dark purple or plum color for private windows.
Have gotten some good traction on my shared themes, but shockingly one that took a the most effort to create, besides my neon one, has not gotten the level of appreciation the effort warranted. If only I could figure out why more people aren't using it...
Was going to be a nice throwaway joke theme, but they rejected my first uploaded version for a low quality background image, so I had to recreate it as an SVG just to get it approved.
Then the icon contest came around, and somehow got the idea it would be fun to update the theme with an old racing game aesthetic. But even my low effort attempt to get a somewhat cohesive set, using as much premade stuff as possible, still took several hours and would have taken several more to get to the level I wanted. Mercifully the deadline for the icon contest came, so I lost motivation to finish it before sinking more days of effort into a joke theme.
i have the neon dream one installed other than the blinding pink icons its cool just cant use it with those icons
@danielsonthe above posted isn't one of the shared, it's my current dark theme with a wallpaper from Unsplash, I think, which I also currently use in my dsktop.
-
this is my theme i use everyday https://themes.vivaldi.net/themes/rwjvEXBGlAL
@Resdek
@mikeyb2001 They are meant to look like neon signs (maybe actually helium signs because of the pink color), so if they are blinding, then I guess they are doing their job
But if it is just the color that is the issue, changing the theme's
Foregroundcolor will alter the color of the icons. A teal works well; I like
#2dacfb, but that might be too blinding as well.