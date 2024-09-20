For this week, let's focus on our browser's second P: personal.

We're really proud of our Themes Gallery, where we currently have more than 5000 available themes to download thanks to the efforts of our community.

How often do you change yours? Do you schedule different themes for different times of the day? Have you ever created and shared your own? If you haven't, today is a good day to learn how!

