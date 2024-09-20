How to upload an avatar / profile picture
Could you tell how can I change the default profile appearance and upload something of my own ?
(edit profile didn't work)
Thanks
@iqaluit If you are signed into sync, it should be the same profile picture as you have here on the forum.
If you aren't signed in, open the popup by clicking the icon and then select the top option with the arrow within the popup:
You should then be given the option to select from a set of preinstalled icons or inserting your own image by hitting the plus icon:
@nomadic but I am signed in and I don't have an option to change. I don't have an option in the settings under sync either
@iqaluit Is it this same
iqaluitaccount? Or some separate sync account?
You can try setting a new profile picture to see if it updates:
@DoctorG said in Changing profile pic!:
@KitMcGuire If you are logged in Vivaldi Sync, you get the community profile you set in forum.
To change it:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/me/edit
Click on "Change Picture"
@nomadic It is different than forum name. I now regret that I signed up this way
@nomadic It worked ! Thanks a lot.
But that gives me a second forum account. Is it legit ?