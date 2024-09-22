This Video format Is Not Supported - DRM issues?

A while ago, I stopped being able to use Vivaldi on my Android phone for Youtube TV. I was able to play it on Firefox, but not Chrome or Vivaldi.

Then, it stopped working on Firefox last week. After a few days of research, I found that Protected (or DRM) content had been switched to blocked by default. Turning that back on specifically for the site works on Firefox.

So, I went to Vivaldi, and found that the setting is already on. (Settings>Content Settings>Site Settings>Protected Content) I am thinking this is a bug. I already tried toggling on and off, force stopping, clearing cache and data. So, any other ideas?

While I can always use the YTTV app, it doesn't allow background operation of the site. Vivaldi did up until a few months ago when the site quit playing due to the error listed in the title.