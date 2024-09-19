New event dialog windows close on switch tab
Fukurokudzu Supporters
Hey! I guess it's more of ui / ux problem and might be easy to resolve.
I use New event dialog and sometimes I need to switch tab to copy / paste data, or to double check dates or places. When I get back to calendar tab, New event dialog is closed and entered data lost, so I have to start over.
Debian Linux, 6.9.3447.41 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Thank you for your time!
eggert Vivaldi Team
@Fukurokudzu This was done intentionally to avoid having the dialog open in some tab where it would be easily forgotten and not saved.
Any changes that you have made to the event you are creating should be saved automatically by default. There is a setting called "Click Outside Event Should" which if set to Discard Changes will cause it to be discarded though.
Maybe this was a bad decision to make it work like this, I am not sure. We could experiment with it a little, and if you feel like it you can add a feature request to the relevant section here on the forum, they are monitored and the issues that get a lot of attention get priority.
In the meantime you might also try using the calendar panel, it could help also if it fits your workflow.
Thanks for using Vivaldi and caring enough to post your issue.
Kv. Eggert
Fukurokudzu Supporters
Thanks for detailed answer and great product you make!
I've just tried calendar panel and it might not be the best experience ever, but it allows me to switch tabs and I definitely can live with that. It might be better to see if someone will upvote this over time.
Again, thank you for you time and work you do!