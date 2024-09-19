@Fukurokudzu This was done intentionally to avoid having the dialog open in some tab where it would be easily forgotten and not saved.

Any changes that you have made to the event you are creating should be saved automatically by default. There is a setting called "Click Outside Event Should" which if set to Discard Changes will cause it to be discarded though.

Maybe this was a bad decision to make it work like this, I am not sure. We could experiment with it a little, and if you feel like it you can add a feature request to the relevant section here on the forum, they are monitored and the issues that get a lot of attention get priority.

In the meantime you might also try using the calendar panel, it could help also if it fits your workflow.

Thanks for using Vivaldi and caring enough to post your issue.

Kv. Eggert