@Bahmank66 Not sure if I am understanding correctly but the Calendar notifications and the clock button in the lower right corner are actually not connected. It is something we have considered but not worked on yet.

So the settings you are changing are for calendar items which have reminders set, you can test it by creating a new event and set it's time to a minute in advance with a reminder set for event time. But note that with the settings you show at the top with Dialog for notification style it will only show inside of Vivaldi browser but not on OS level. That also should rule out any problem with the OS integration.

Notifications for timer and alarms set in the clock button have their on settings which you can access by right clicking on the clock button.

Thanks for using Vivaldi and taking time to report issue. Hope this helps, sorry if I'm totally misunderstanding.

Eggert.