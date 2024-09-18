Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Incase anyone is wondering if it is possible to get tabs as listview in Vivaldi for android, the following chrome flag can be used :
chrome://flags/#force-list-tab-switcher
Change "Default" to "Enabled"
Looks like your connection to Vivaldi Forum was lost, please wait while we try to reconnect.