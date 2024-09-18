Enabling "Force a dark theme on all websites" can invert the website's colors even if it already has a native dark mode, you can see this happening on YouTube for example.

I'm guessing this actually could be an issue with YouTube's theme because as far as I can tell Reddit's dark theme still takes priority even when I have the force thing enabled.

Regardless, a way to disable this setting on a per website basis would get rid of it's possibly volatile behavior. If it ends up breaking things you just disable it but still get the benefits on all other websites you visit.

Native Youtube dark theme:



Forced Youtube dark theme:

