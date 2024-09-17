tldr: I don't have paypal account anymore. I have been blocked permanently

A couple of years ago I deleted one of my email accounts connected to Paypal and I forgot to change it in Paypal. I didn't mind and started a new account but new account didn't work as expected because the accounts that I was trying to connect was already in the previous account.

I contacted Paypal requesting the deletion of the first account. After a few stages of customer support I could have it deleted and secured the new account with my passport number so that paypal wouldn't get suspicious of the new ccount.

To my surpize, I realized that Paypal also let me use an abbriviation or initials. I like it and I used my initials instead of my full name. I used my new account for more than a year or so. I liked it because this way less information would go to random buyers through internet. Strangers don't need to know my whole name while I knew nothing about them.

Recently I decided to add another letter to my account name. A security popup showed up asking me an ID. They already had my passport so I said 'why not' I sent my driver licence.

A few days later I receive an email that my account name has been changed to my legal name. I didn't like it.

I contacted customer support againg going through 2 stages of AI chat and finally reached out a real human and she suggested me to open a business account along with personal account since my identity was confirmed, this way with a business account I would be able to make transactions with the fake 'company name ' that never owned. I frowned up on this. But since offer came from Paypal itself, I accepted.

I started the process, and in the middle of the process a survey poped up and I filled it too along the way stating how I dissatisfied with the process and wrote the story that I have been going through.

10 min later Paypal notified me that my account has been blocked permanently and that I will never be able to use Paypal.

I contacted Paypal again, two AI chats + one official response from real human hinting that the way i processed included some irregularities but situation will be corrected eventually. (I don't recall the exact wording)