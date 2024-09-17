I want to import my 3 email pop accounts to Vivaldi

I did create this three 3 Emails accounts in Vivaldi to be sure they can fetch and send mails with the servers

To import the old Emails, there's the possibility to take all three accounts

I choosed only one (my main account).

Choosing the Opera email folder, I didn't succee to import, there is no way to start the Import.

In the folder

C:\Users\pepusalt\AppData\Local\Opera Mail\Opera Mail\mail\store

there are three folders

account1 (this is main account, I want to import first)

account4

account5

in the folder account1 there are the years

...

2022

2023

2024

in this year folders are month folders, in the month folders are day folders

But i can import nothing, no matter which folder level i choose.

Best way would be to import all Emails from Opera account1 (account4, account5) to the created empty 'account1' ('account4', 'account5') in Vivali, but how is the way?