Importing 3 emails accounts from Opera mail to Vivaldi
I want to import my 3 email pop accounts to Vivaldi
I did create this three 3 Emails accounts in Vivaldi to be sure they can fetch and send mails with the servers
To import the old Emails, there's the possibility to take all three accounts
I choosed only one (my main account).
Choosing the Opera email folder, I didn't succee to import, there is no way to start the Import.
In the folder
C:\Users\pepusalt\AppData\Local\Opera Mail\Opera Mail\mail\store
there are three folders
account1 (this is main account, I want to import first)
account4
account5
in the folder account1 there are the years
...
2022
2023
2024
in this year folders are month folders, in the month folders are day folders
But i can import nothing, no matter which folder level i choose.
Best way would be to import all Emails from Opera account1 (account4, account5) to the created empty 'account1' ('account4', 'account5') in Vivali, but how is the way?
Pushing up...
has no one an idea, why i can not import the accounts?
mib2berlin
mossman
There used to be two ways to import mail in your case - import from Opera (which set up all the accounts and imported contacts as well) or import messages.
Looking at my Vivaldi snapshot, I now only see the import messages method ("Mail files" in the import drop-down), which means that you are correct to set up your mail accounts first.
I just tried to test and I see that (in Windows) I cannot select a folder, only individual files. I seem to remember selecting the root folder in the past and all the subfolders would be scanned for files. Is this a bug after they changed the import dialogue? (Maybe I misremember and I collected all the files in one location first, but I don't think so.)
I see that the online help still talks about importing from Opera 12 and doesn't mention other ways of importing mail at all... this should be fixed!
Edit - to answer your problem, I think collecting all the messages together and importing like that will work, but it will be annoying to do it that way.
With the import function
Datei / Aus Anwendungen oder Dateien importieren...
(sorry for taking my german menu descriptions)
I get this notification:
in this notification i can only choose paths (Wählen Sie Opera E-mail Ordner), no possibilities to choose files.
but no matter which folder I choose, no import takes place
I have in Opera this app structure:
C:\Users[pepusalt]\AppData\Local\Opera Mail\ with subfolders
C:\Users[pepusalt]\AppData\roaming\Opera Mail\ with subfolders
In the subfoldersystem Local, as I see are the accounts and mails (at least in the mbs-files)
C:\Users[pepusalt]\AppData\Local\Opera Mail\Opera Mail\mail\store
her are the subfolders acount1, account4 and account5
in this accountfolders is a structure for each account1/4/5 with year\month\day
for example:
C:\Users[pepusalt]\AppData\Local\Opera Mail\Opera Mail\mail\store\account1\2024\01\01 with the mbs-files for this day.
so far...
mossman
@pepusalt So (checking my old machine) I think Opera import is only an option when Opera is installed.
There was a trick I had to do when I imported from Opera a couple of years ago: I had to change the name of the folder where the mail data was stored to "mail" and put a copy of Opera's "contacts.adr" in the folder above the "mail" folder. This was because I was using a different drive to store the mail data.
So in your case, you need to make sure "contacts.adr" is in
C:\Users[pepusalt]\AppData\Local\Opera Mail\Opera Mail
and use that location to start the import.
If you already have contacts.adr in that location then maybe you have the same problem I found earlier - Vivaldi does NOT select a folder for importing.
derDay
that's why I have O12 still installed at my machine
looks, that I make another try at one cold, dark day in winter
yojimbo274064400
As pointed out by @mossman it is the lack of a contacts.adr file that is causing the issue when attempting to import from Opera Mail. If
contacts.adrdoes not exist then consider the following workaround:
- create the file
C:\User\<username>\AppData\Local\Opera Mail\Opera Mail\contacts.adrwhere
<username>is replaced with Windows' account name with the content following:
Opera Hotlist version 2.0 Options: encoding = utf8, version=3 #CONTACT ID=50 NAME=用心棒 CREATED=1411167600 MAIL=用心棒@example.com ICON=Contact0 #FOLDER ID=11 NAME=Trash CREATED=1411167600 TRASH FOLDER=YES UNIQUEID=CEC8CF16A3710C43BD51FDFBC830895A -
- retry the import from Vivaldi.
NB: Opera Mail accounts are recreated in an offline state and without password; imported messages can be viewed under All Messages > Received and All Accounts
- create the file
Thank you very much yojimbo274064400 and mossman!
the missing contacts.adr was the key to start the mail-import.
Now are 26k emails of three accounts imported
The contacts are imported (from the contacts.adr?) too, but they are not anymore sorted in groups , as with longyears effort in my old Opera mail.
Maybe there exists a solution too?
Thank you very much one's more!
pepusalt
update: the possibly non-possibility of sorting the contacts in groups is really a pity in this stadium of portation M2 to Vivaldi and maybe a exclusion criterion :-|
I'll think about it.
-
mossman
I think the contacts.adr is just expected to be there and the import will fail if it can't be read (see the example file @yojimbo274064400 posted - there's no real info in there except for one contact and one folder and according to him this would be enough to get it running).
I understand many people would like better control of contacts in Vivaldi. At the moment I just let it create contacts from the mails I send and receive and never actually use the contacts panel. When I send a mail I just type part of the name/address and select the right one when it pops up. But it would be better if I could collect a bunch of different addresses under one name and group them etc. like you could in Opera.